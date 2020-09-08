Kent County Veterans Services offering multiple events for vets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kent County Veterans Services continues to provide a wide range of services for veterans in the area.

They currently offer an emergency voucher program with Meijer that can be used for food, household cleaning supplies, pet food & hygiene items and come in a $50 or $100 coupon. The vouchers are valid at any Meijer location in Michigan. Call 616-632-5722 to find out if you qualify!

Coming up on September 17th, they’ll have a dedicated Dental Health along with SSR Dental assistance. Stay tuned for updates on when to sign up for Dental Day.

There are also two events coming up for women veterans – a picnic on Sunday, September 13th at Millennium Park from noon-4pm and a kayak event on September 20th.

For a full list of services and resources provided by Kent County Veterans Services, visit AccessKent.com.

