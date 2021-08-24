Kent County Veterans Services & MVAA presents Yellow Ribbon on the Bridge this Saturday!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our Veterans Expert, Kent County Veterans Services, has a wide variety of services and events for our veterans, including art workshops.

Rachel and Pamela Alderman, a local artist, join us today to tell us all about what’s coming up.

Yellow Ribbon on the Bridge: Saturday, August 28th, 10a-2p GVSU Eberhard Center at the Blue Bridge

7th Annual Freedom Cruise: Saturday, September 11th at 10AM

Kent County Veterans Services

616-632-5722

kcvs@kentcountymi.gov

KentCountyVeteransServices.com

Sponsored by Kent County Veterans Services.