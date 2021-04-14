Kent County Veterans Services has new partnerships to help veterans and their families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kent County Veterans Services offers a wide variety of resources and services to our local veterans. They currently are partnered with My Community Dental Centers to now offer services to spouses, surviving spouses and life partners. They also have a partnership with Arbor Circle for substance use disorder programs.

Kent County Veterans Services

For dental services: MyDental.org
Substance Use Disorder resources: ArborCircle.org
KentCountyVeteransServices.com

