GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our Veterans Expert, Kent County Veterans Services, always has tons of events going on for our local vets.

Their Mens Only Retreat is coming up along with monthly events put on by Equine Assisted Development. Rachel and Deb join us to tell us about what they have coming up!

Kent County Veterans Services

EquineAssistedDev.org

KentCountyVeteransServices.com

Sponsored by Kent County Veterans Services.