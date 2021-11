GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we get ready to honor the members of our military this week, the Kent County Veterans Services is our Veterans Expert and they’re ready to help make sure veterans in our community get the services they need and that they have earned.

Today Mary joins us to tell us about the services they offer!

Kent County Veterans Services

616-632-5722

kcvs@kentcountymi.gov

KentCountyVeteransServices.com

