Kent Count Veterans Services can connect veterans with dental services and emergency vouchers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our Veterans Expert, Kent County Veterans Services, is partnering up to help veterans struggling to get dental care.

Today we have Nelson Soto with Kent County Veterans Services and Dr. Deborah Brown, dentist for My Community Dental Centers.

Kent County Veterans Services

For dental services: MyDental.org

Voucher program: $50 or $100 coupons valid at any Meijer store in Michigan, can be used for food, household cleaning supplies, pet food & hygiene items. Call 616-632-5722 to see if you qualify.

KentCountyVeteransServices.com

