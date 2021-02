GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Providing services for veterans in Kent County is a vital service that helps in so many ways, including providing service dogs.

We talk to Martha from Kent County Veterans Services and Jonathan, the founder of the Jaeger Foundation Service Dogs.

Sponsored by Kent County Veterans Services.