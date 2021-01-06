Thrift Store Expert

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Grand Rapids
Allegan County
Barry County
Ionia County
Kent County
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Montcalm County
Muskegon County
Ottawa County
Southwest Michigan
Michigan
Target 8
To The Point
Top Stories
How those in next phase can prepare to get COVID-19 vaccine shots
Top Stories
Shooting victim’s brother forgives, but pleads for justice
World leaders react as pro-Trump rioters storm U.S. Capitol: ‘Disgraceful scenes’
Gallery
‘Go home’: Trump calls for peace after protesters overrun US Capitol
Biden denounces protesters’ violence at the US Capitol
Video
Weather
Alerts
Ask Ellen
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
School Closing Predictions
Snow Conditions
Watching The Skies
Weather Experience
Weather Warn Emails
Webcams
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
The Big Game
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Video Game News
Top Stories
MHSAA announces fan restrictions ahead of fall sports finals
Top Stories
Lions entering their biggest rebuild since drafting Stafford
All 67 March Madness games will be played in Indiana, NCAA confirms
Tatum lifts Celtics past Pistons for weekend split
Cousins throws 3 TDs, Vikings end with win over Lions
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Hotel District Series
Contests
Community
Angel Tree
Community Calendar
Community Conversations
Community Spotlight
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect Monday
Work For Us
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
School Closing Emails
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
Thrift Store Expert
Back to school finds at Goodwill!
Video