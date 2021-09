GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe it but it’s time to start thinking about Halloween costumes! Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids is also our Thrift Expert.

Jill Wallace joins us today with some great ideas for Halloween that won’t break the bank!

>>>Take a look!

For more information, visit GoodwillGR.org.

Sponsored by Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids.