GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to your health, if you ignore symptoms and don’t treat what’s wrong, it can cost you financially. Untreated sleep apnea increases the risk for heart failure by 140% which could cost you an extra $11,000-$15,000 in healthcare costs. Untreated sleep apnea can also increase your risk of a car crash. The costs of getting your sleep apnea treated are significantly less than if you were to let it go untreated.

We have Dr. Kathi Wilson from the Center for Sleep Apnea & TMJ, our Expert, with us today to talk about the importance of getting treatment.

