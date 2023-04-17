GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Do you have a clicking or popping in your jaw? Whether or not it’s painful, it may be a nuisance and you may be wondering what’s causing it.

Our Expert in Sleep Apnea & TMJ, Dr. Kathi Wilson, is here with some more insight and treatment options.

Clicking/popping of the jaw joint falls under the fancy diagnosis of “reducing disc

displacement”. A more simple way to describe it is dislocating of the jaw. It may or may not be painful and it can be quiet or loud.

Treatments are available to heal this situation without having to undergo surgery. Stay away from DIY treatments, they can often lead to more problems than you originally had.

Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ

4820 Cascade Rd SE – Grand Rapids

(616) 454-1482

https://www.tmjrescueplan.com/

SleepAndTMJCenter.com

Sponsored by the Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ.