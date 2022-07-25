GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s so important that our veterans get access to the healthcare they need and our next guest has good news for veterans with VA benefits. The Center for Sleep Apnea & TMJ is our Expert and Dr. Kathi Wilson joins us to talk about how they’re now contracted with the VA!

Referral Authorization:

Get a referral from your doctor or contact Community Care

Battle Creek: 269-966-5600

Saginaw: 989-497-2500

Center for Sleep Apnea & TMJ

4820 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids

616.449.2570

Open Monday-Thursday, by appointment on Friday

