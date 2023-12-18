GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- We know the holidays are supposed to be joyous, but they often end up being stressful. If you find yourself stressed out, you may hold that stress in your jaw by constantly clenching.

Today, we have Dr. Kathi Wilson from the Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ, our expert, in studio with us to talk about ways to help take some of that tension out of your jaw.

Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ

4820 Cascade Rd SE – Grand Rapids

(616) 454-1482

TMJRescuePlan.com

SleepAndTMJCenter.com

Sponsored by the Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ.