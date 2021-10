GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Sleep Apnea can become a major health concern. What are the options for treatment? What are the differences between oral appliances and CPAP treatment? Dr. Kathi Wilson from Center for Sleep Apnea & TMJ is our expert and she join us now to discuss frequently asked questions!

Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ

4820 Cascade Rd SE – Grand Rapids

(616) 454-1482

SleepAndTMJCenter.com

Sponsored by the Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ.