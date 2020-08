GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Do you or your partner suffer from sleep apnea? An oral appliance may be the answer! However, there are are very few dentists in the country that offer them. Today, we have our Expert in Sleep Apnea & TMJ to tell us more.

Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ

4820 Cascade Rd SE – Grand Rapids

(616) 454-1482

SleepAndTMJCenter.com

Sponsored by the Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ.