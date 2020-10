GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve previously discussed how Oral Appliance Therapy can be used to treat snoring and sleep apnea with our expert, the Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ.

Dr. Wilson is back with Sarah, a licensed practical nurse, to discuss how these treatments can help.

Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ

4820 Cascade Rd SE – Grand Rapids

(616) 454-1482

SleepAndTMJCenter.com

Sponsored by the Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ.