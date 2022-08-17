GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s time to get kids back to school and get your family back in the school routine. Sleep is a big part of a successful transition. Today, Dr. Kathi Wilson from the Center for Sleep Apnea & TMJ, our Expert, joins us with some great tips.

Why do kids need more sleep than adults?

  • Memory consolidation
  • Trimming of brain connections
  • Release of hormones
  • Healing of the body
  • Prepare for growth

Make sleep more appealing:

  • Cool, dark room
  • Avoid naps
  • For some, a shower or bath before bed
  • Establish a routine (read, brush teeth, get clothes ready)

Getting kids to bed earlier:

  • Get them outside & active
  • Take screens away 2 hour prior to bed
  • No caffeine
  • Transition early
  • Wake them up at the time they’ll need to get up for school on a regular basis

