GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s time to get kids back to school and get your family back in the school routine. Sleep is a big part of a successful transition. Today, Dr. Kathi Wilson from the Center for Sleep Apnea & TMJ, our Expert, joins us with some great tips.

Why do kids need more sleep than adults? Memory consolidation

Trimming of brain connections

Release of hormones

Healing of the body

Prepare for growth Make sleep more appealing: Cool, dark room

Avoid naps

For some, a shower or bath before bed

Establish a routine (read, brush teeth, get clothes ready) Getting kids to bed earlier: Get them outside & active

Take screens away 2 hour prior to bed

No caffeine

Transition early

Wake them up at the time they’ll need to get up for school on a regular basis

