GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s time to get kids back to school and get your family back in the school routine. Sleep is a big part of a successful transition. Today, Dr. Kathi Wilson from the Center for Sleep Apnea & TMJ, our Expert, joins us with some great tips.
Why do kids need more sleep than adults?
- Memory consolidation
- Trimming of brain connections
- Release of hormones
- Healing of the body
- Prepare for growth
Make sleep more appealing:
- Cool, dark room
- Avoid naps
- For some, a shower or bath before bed
- Establish a routine (read, brush teeth, get clothes ready)
Getting kids to bed earlier:
- Get them outside & active
- Take screens away 2 hour prior to bed
- No caffeine
- Transition early
- Wake them up at the time they’ll need to get up for school on a regular basis
