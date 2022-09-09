GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Although eating right and getting exercise are the 2 pillars of a Healthy Immune System, so is quality restorative sleep. There is a direct relationship between your sleep and your immune system, so making sure you get good quality sleep is important to helping to keep you healthy during this flu and cold season!

Today we have Dr. Kathi Wilson from the Center for Sleep Apnea & TMJ, our Expert, with what we need to know to stay healthy.

