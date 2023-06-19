GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Do you suffer from TMJ and are looking for options to help ease the pain and symptoms? Dr. Kathi Wilson with the Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ, our Expert, is here with some important information.

TMJ is an umbrella term for problems with the jaw joints, muscles of the head and neck

or both.

➔ Symptoms can include some or all:

◆ popping/clicking of the jaw joint

◆ Jaw locking open or closed

◆ Muscles spasms

◆ Jaw pain

◆ Ear pain

◆ Ear stuffiness, fullness, or ringing/tinnitus

◆ clenching/grinding of teeth, especially when sleeping

◆ vertigo/dizziness

◆ Headaches

◆ Pain that spreads to shoulders/neck/back

◆ Pain behind the eyes

Sponsored by the Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ.