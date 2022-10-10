GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Have you heard of snore divorce? It’s a thing, couples sleeping in different rooms, a problem that can just compound itself. Today we are talking with Dr. Kathi Wilson from the Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ, one of our experts.

Snore divorce can result in loss of connection and intimacy in a relationship and create wear and tear over time. It can lead to actual separation and even divorce. You can stop snoring and help improve your connection and intimacy with your partner and an oral appliance can help. The device can prevent the tongue collapse that causes most snoring.

