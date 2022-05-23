GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Do you clinch teeth? Maybe you don’t think much of it but there’s some things you should know. Today, we have Dr. Kathi Wilson from the Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ to provide some helpful insight. Most people think their teeth are supposed to touch all the time, but in reality, they’re only supposed to touch for a fraction of a second when you swallow. When you are at-rest your teeth should be apart.

A lot of people learn the bad behavior where their teeth are touching all the time. Often times it’s stress-related and people have no idea they’re doing it until they start feeling pain. That pain can be in a variety of areas including your eyes, ears, jaws and even feel like a toothache. If you can’t break the habit of clenching, there are appliances that can help.

