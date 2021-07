GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s been recent news out about recalls of CPAP machines due to a possible cancer risk. So what should you do if you think you’re impacted?

Our Sleep Apnea & TMJ Expert, Dr. Kathi Wilson with the Center for Sleep Apnea & TMJ, joins us to discuss!

Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ

4820 Cascade Rd SE – Grand Rapids

(616) 454-1482

SleepAndTMJCenter.com

Sponsored by the Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ.