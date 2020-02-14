Closings & Delays
Enjoy a unique senior living environment at Rivertown Ridge

Senior Living Expert

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to senior living, not all communities are built the same and not all feel the same!

Rivertown Ridge in Grandville is a clearly different experience – it looks a bit like resort living and when you’re there, it feels like you’re getting top quality care.

We took a look inside Rivertown Ridge, our expert in senior living, to show some of the new things being offered there.

Resort-Style Amenities and Services:

  • Recreational activities and programs
  • Regular access to craft and activity rooms
  • Community room for relaxation and entertainment
  • Gathering spaces throughout the community including an outdoor courtyard and patio
  • On-site movie theater
  • Neighborhood community center
  • On-site Wellness Center
  • Exercise room and fitness classes
  • Personal trainer
  • Outdoor walking path and gardening areas
  • Neighborhood pool

Sponsored by Rivertown Ridge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

