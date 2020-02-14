Enjoy a unique senior living environment at Rivertown Ridge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to senior living, not all communities are built the same and not all feel the same!
Rivertown Ridge in Grandville is a clearly different experience – it looks a bit like resort living and when you’re there, it feels like you’re getting top quality care.
We took a look inside Rivertown Ridge, our expert in senior living, to show some of the new things being offered there.
Resort-Style Amenities and Services:
- Recreational activities and programs
- Regular access to craft and activity rooms
- Community room for relaxation and entertainment
- Gathering spaces throughout the community including an outdoor courtyard and patio
- On-site movie theater
- Neighborhood community center
- On-site Wellness Center
- Exercise room and fitness classes
- Personal trainer
- Outdoor walking path and gardening areas
- Neighborhood pool
