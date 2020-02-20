Signs you may need to update your home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It may be time to update your roof and windows on your home!
Signs that you may need new windows include: high energy bills, drafts, glass is cold to the touch or windows are hard to open.
This is also the last discount of the season for roofing at Avalon Roofing & Exteriors.
We had Jonathan stop in from Avalon Roofing & Exteriors, our Expert in Roofing, to tell us more.
Avalon Roofing & Exteriors
- Call now for a free inspection
- (616) 871-2507
- avalonbc.net
Sponsored by Avalon Roofing & Exteriors.