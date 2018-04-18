Start your summer body now with Skin Envy

Our desire to feel good about ourselves and be attractive never takes a break. We may have put our swimsuits away for the winter, but spring and summer will be here before we know it.

Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Centers has a few different ways to help you get in shape this fall and ready for the holiday season. Mesotherapy is an alternative to liposuction. It’s non-surgical injections made up of amino acids and vitamins. It can reduce cellulite, fat, and stretch marks. Some target areas include the thighs, waist, abdomen, hips, chin, buttocks, and bra area. HCG injections can help you lose up to one pound per day when combined with a strict diet.

Mesotherapy – buy 2 areas get one free, 50% off Mesotherapy packages

Hydrafacial – buy 2 get 1 free, HCG – Regularly $750, now $500

Spend $1000 on any combo and receive one free Hydrafacial

Special is good through Friday at 5pm

(616) 446-5111

Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Centers is located at 3425 Lake Eastbrook Blvd. in Grand Rapids and at 750 Trade Centre Way in Kalamazoo.

Call 616-446-5111 or go online to their website – www.removefat.com