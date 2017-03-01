Look younger, feel better at Skin Envy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – When the schedules and stresses of life keep you busy, sometimes it’s hard to make healthy choices and maintain the energy you need. If you need a boost, consider a Sermorelin treatment from Skin Envy.

Sermorelin re-stimulates the pituitary and replenishes the human growth hormone (HGH) that starts to drop off at the age of 30. It’s a natural way to make your body start producing its own HGH again.

HGH affects many parts of the body, so patients often find they sleep better, have more energy, have an increased sex drive, and see improvements in their mood, muscle mass, and skin tone. HGH also stimulates the immune system.

Skin Envy is offering some special deals for eightWest viewers. Buy 2 years of Sermorelin and get free HCG and an infared sauna.

Skin Envy has locations in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. Call (616) 446-5111 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

EightWest viewer special:Free HCG Weight Loss injections as the bonus gift with a one year purchase of sermorelin, Free carbon infrared sauna AND free HCG included with a 2 year purchase of Sermorelin.