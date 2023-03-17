GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to the plumbing in your home, you want an experienced crew using high quality equipment and products.
Mountaineer Plumbing is our Plumbing Expert and they join us today to talk about their philosophy when it comes to helping customers and today’s topic of discussion is toilets!
Mountaineer Plumbing
SPECIAL: The $96 diagnostic will be waived for any eightWest viewer
4495 Clay Ave SW – Grand Rapids
616-443-4038
Serving Grand Rapids and surrounding areas
MountaineerPlumbing.com
Sponsored by Mountaineer Plumbing.