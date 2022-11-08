GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year again when we start to take steps outside to winterize before the cold weather gets here.

Mountaineer Plumbing is our Plumbing Expert Matt and Sarah join us today. They say it’s vital to make sure to disconnect any attachments to faucets like hoses or hose adapters. Make sure to close the isolation valve and open the faucet to prevent the pipe from cracking.

When it comes to a plumbing issue in your home, you usually want it to be fixed as soon as possible. Mountaineer Plumbing strives for same day service and fixing the problem the day you call! Everything they do falls under the “3 P’s”: Professionalism, Permanence, and Peace of Mind.

