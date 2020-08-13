The importance of starting healthy dental habits young

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Your smile says so much about you – that’s why having healthy teeth and oral habits is so important and should start at a young age.

We’re excited to add a new expert to our team – Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry is our Expert in Pediatric Dentistry. Take a look at their new office and what they offer!

**NOW ACCEPTING NEW PATIENTS**

Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry

2643 E. Beltline Ave NE

616-988-9485

GrowingSmilesGR.com

Sponsored by Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry.