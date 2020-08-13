The importance of starting healthy dental habits young

Pediatric Dental Expert

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Your smile says so much about you – that’s why having healthy teeth and oral habits is so important and should start at a young age.

We’re excited to add a new expert to our team – Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry is our Expert in Pediatric Dentistry. Take a look at their new office and what they offer!

**NOW ACCEPTING NEW PATIENTS**

Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
2643 E. Beltline Ave NE
616-988-9485
GrowingSmilesGR.com

Sponsored by Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 

 