Choosing the right orthodontist can mean the difference between a tolerable patient experience and one that is truly exceptional. As a patient of Dr. Heinz, you can be confident that you have chosen an orthodontist with the skill, expertise, and commitment to make your smile his top priority.

Whether you are a teen looking for braces to even out your smile, or an adult looking for Invisalign to fix that one tooth you’ve never liked, we have everything you need here at Heinz Orthodontics. We look forward to meeting you and your family and welcoming you into our family.

Heinz Orthodontics

Grand Rapids office: 6208 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, 616-656-4155

Rockford office: 158 Marcell Dr. NE, 616-951-3006

Sponsored by Heinz Orthodontics