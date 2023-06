GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You’ve probably heard of companies like Smile Direct Club or Byte to purchase orthodontic aligners direct from the manufacturer. Today we want to discuss the importance of seeking orthodontic treatment from a board-certified orthodontist like our Ask the Expert partner Dr. Jeff Heinz.

Heinz Orthodontics

158 Marcell Dr. NE – Rockford

616-951-3006

6208 Kalamazoo SE – Grand Rapids

616-656-4155

HeinzOrthodontics.com

Sponsored by Heinz Orthodontics.