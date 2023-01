GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Braces and aligners give us a beautiful and straight smile but we know there’s so much more to a healthy mouth.

Today we have our Orthodontic Expert, Dr. Jeff Heinz with Heinz Orthodontics, in studio with us to talk about the importance of general dental care within orthodontic treatments.

Heinz Orthodontics

158 Marcell Dr. NE – Rockford

616-951-3006

6208 Kalamazoo SE – Grand Rapids

616-656-4155

HeinzOrthodontics.com

Sponsored by Heinz Orthodontics.