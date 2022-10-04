GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a new expert on our team that we want to introduce you to today! Heinz Orthodontics is our Orthodontic Expert and has 2 Grand Rapids area locations – Rockford and Kentwood. They also offer various treatments, flexible hours and payment plans for patients. Dr. Jeff Heinz joins us today to tell us about what they offer in terms of treatment and how they create a positive experience for patients!

Heinz Orthodontics

158 Marcell Dr. NE – Rockford

616-951-3006

6208 Kalamazoo SE – Grand Rapids

616-656-4155

HeinzOrthodontics.com

Sponsored by Heinz Orthodontics.