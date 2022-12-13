GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all want a beautiful smile! For some of us, that means braces or for others, aligners. If you’re interested in changing or updating your smile, you may be wondering about aligner treatment and whether or not it’s a good option for you and your teeth.

Today we have our Orthodontic Expert, Dr. Jeff Heinz with Heinz Orthodontics in studio with us to discuss aligner treatment and some of the common questions patients may have about it.

Heinz Orthodontics

158 Marcell Dr. NE – Rockford

616-951-3006

6208 Kalamazoo SE – Grand Rapids

616-656-4155

HeinzOrthodontics.com

Sponsored by Heinz Orthodontics.