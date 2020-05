GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – School may not be in session but learning hasn’t stopped! If your child is in band or orchestra or maybe are interested in joining, our experts at Meyer Music can still help.

We talk to them about their easy and stress-free rental process.

Meyer Music

Grand Rapids: (616) 975-1122

Holland: (616) 396-6583

Kalamazoo: (269) 366-3920

Muskegon: (231) 865-7000

Meyer-Music.com

Sponsored by Meyer Music.