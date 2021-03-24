Meyer Music celebrates Music in our Schools Month by highlighting the importance of music education

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – March is Music in Our Schools Month – a time to recognize the importance and impact of music education on students. Recently, Michigan legislators recognized that in Lansing and our Expert, Meyer Music, was a part of it!

The president of Meyer Music, Joel Hoekstra, shared how he has seen music educators work in unique ways over the past year. From having outdoor band practices to virtual orchestra concerts, Hoekstra says they’ve seen teachers do whatever they could to ensure their students had access to benefits of learning and making music. He also said it’s a good time to contact local school boards, to send notes to former music teachers sharing their positive impact, and to encourage students to join the school band or orchestra and learn a musical instrument.

