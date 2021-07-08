Meyer Music can help your student be prepared for the upcoming school year!

Music Expert

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the things that students look forward to when it’s time to go back to school is music! During the pandemic, there were fewer concerts and music events so we’re excited that a new school year is coming up, hopefully bringing good things for students.

As we get ready to head back to school, we want to be ready for things that bring us joy! That’s why our Music Expert, Meyer Music, is eater to help you with all your needs.

>>>Take a look!

Meyer Music
Grand Rapids: (616) 975-1122
Holland: (616) 396-6583
Kalamazoo: (269) 366-3920
Muskegon: (231) 865-7000
Meyer-Music.com

Sponsored by Meyer Music.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

Meyer Music Links