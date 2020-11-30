Give a loved one the gift of music this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Whether you’ve just started your holiday shopping or it’s a work in progress, we know that giving the perfect gift to someone you love is very meaningful these days. If you have a young musician in your family, this is the perfect time of year to give the gift of a new instrument.

The cost, and ease of it, is much easier than you may realize with the help of our Expert in Music, Meyer Music.

Meyer Music

Grand Rapids: (616) 975-1122

Holland: (616) 396-6583

Kalamazoo: (269) 366-3920

Muskegon: (231) 865-7000

Meyer-Music.com

Sponsored by Meyer Music.