GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Over 20 million people were diagnosed with a substance use disorder in 2021, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The numbers are tough to hear and show that addiction is on the rise and a lot of people are hurting. Although these are treatable illnesses of the brain, only 10% of those people receive treatment a year.

Today we’re talking with Pine Rest, our Expert in Mental Health, to learn more about these diseases, and how people can take steps toward healing.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

866-852-4001

PineRest.org/Addiction

Sponsored by Pine Rest.