GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — May is Maternal Mental Health Month and it’s a great time to focus on moms and their well-being. Being a mom is sometimes a hard job but it’s also amazing and incredibly rewarding. Rachael got the chance to talk with the folks at Pine Rest, our mental health expert, about the importance of mothers and mental health. They also discuss how we can identify when someone we love may be experiencing difficulties and how Pine Rest can help.

>>>Take a look!

Pine Rest

PineRest.org/PMAD

866-852-4001

Sponsored by Pine Rest.