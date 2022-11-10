GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s difficult to watch a loved one struggle with the disease of addiction. While some seek treatment on their own, others deny or don’t recognize the impact their substance use and behaviors are having on themselves and those around them. In these situations, family and friends may need to intervene. An intervention is a carefully planned and structured process where a trained therapist guides a team of family and friends in how to address the problem of addiction in a loved one using a message of love, understanding and compassion. It helps families focus on hope and their personal vision for the future. The goal is to break through their loved one’s denial and get them to enter a treatment program. Throughout the entire intervention process, support and education is provided so that the whole family system can enter recovery.

Mariah DeYoung from Pine Rest is here today to explain how and when to stage an intervention.

