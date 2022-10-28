GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As the number of people with mental health issues increase, so does the need for mental health treatment. Pine Rest is hiring to meet the need and in investing in ways to support their employees’ wellness, their career and life goals, and making Pine Rest a great place to work.

They know times are especially challenging, so they’re investing in our staff in many ways to address wellness and financial issues that could hold them back from having a great life and career:

• Tuition reimbursement up to $21,000

• Loan forgiveness

• New Academy for nursing students

• Free counseling for staff and household members through our employee assistance program

• YMCA discounts and much more

Pine Rest

616-455-4290

PineRest.org/Careers

Sponsored by Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services.