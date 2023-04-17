GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many of us have been dealing with higher levels of stress for the past few years and worry about how this is affecting both us and our kids. Pine Rest’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bill Sanders, joins us today to talk about how all this stress affects our mental health, our kids’ mental health, and what we can do to better manage stress and reduce its effects on us.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, when asked about their sources of anxiety in the new year, Americans indicated they were somewhat or very anxious about:

Personal finances (64%, up from 58% last year).

The uncertainty of 2023 (55% versus 54% last year).

Their physical health (49%, up from 44% last year).

Their mental health (41%, up from 37% last year).

Relationships with friends and family (31%, up from 28% last year).

Job security (27% in both years).

Romantic relationships (26% versus 25% last year).

Keeping their New Year’s resolution (24% both years).

Traveling (21%, down from 29% last year).

