GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Social media use by young people is nearly universal, with up to 95% of young people ages 13-17 reporting using a social media platform and more than a third saying they use social media “almost constantly.” As parents, we wonder if our kids are safe and how we can protect them. Dr. Heide Rollings, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Pine Rest, joins us to help us understand if and when our kids may be at risk and what we can do to protect them.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

800-678-5500

Pinerest.org/Youth-and-Social-Media

Sponsored by Pine Rest.