GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- June is Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month. Although men and women can develop most of the same mental disorders, men are less likely to be diagnosed or receive treatment. Dr. Weston Anderson from Pine Rest is here with us today to talk about why that is and how we can help men pursue and receive treatment.

Symptoms of mental health disorders in men may often look like these rather than crying, isolating, etc.:

• Escapist behavior, such as spending a lot of time at work or on sports

• Physical symptoms, such as headaches, digestive problems, and pain

• Misuse of alcohol and/or drugs

• Controlling, violent or abusive behavior

• Anger, irritability, or aggressiveness (inappropriate anger)

• Risky behavior, such as reckless driving

• Noticeable changes in mood, energy level, or appetite

• Difficulty concentrating, feeling restless, or on edge

