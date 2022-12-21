GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many people, the holidays are a time to look forward to. Even with the busyness of meal planning, travel, and gift giving, many of us still find it to be a festive time of year. But that’s not the case for everyone – for some, the holidays are a difficult and emotional time.

So we’ve invited Jean Holthaus from Pine Rest, our Mental Health Expert, to talk about it with us.

So Ask Yourself:

What do I want? Don’t feel obligated to do too much or what others expect of you. It will overwhelm you.

Ask yourself if that’s a healthy level?

Ask yourself who says you need to do all the rest of the stuff that people are expecting you to do?

Remember to set good boundaries. Things can compound, which will make you feel guilt when you don’t want to do something. Also, don’t abandon self-care! Get sleep, make sure to eat and exercise.

