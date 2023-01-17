GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Ten years ago, an innovative program called the Mother and Baby Program opened at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, our Mental Health Expert. Only the second in the country at the time, the program offers hope for individuals struggling with mental illness, such as depression or anxiety, during pregnancy or postpartum.

Dr. Andrea McFerren, the psychiatrist for the Mother and Baby Program joins us today to share more about this important program.

Perinatal Mood & Anxiety Disorders Symptoms:

Feeling overwhelmed, depressed, anxious, guilty, angry or irritable

Difficulty sleeping and/or eating

Feeling disconnected from your baby

Frightening or intrusive thoughts

Feelings of panic

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

800-678-5500

PineRest.org/Moms

Sponsored by Pine Rest.