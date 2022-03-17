Mental Health Expert

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
52°
Grand Rapids
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
ArtPrize
Michigan
Elections
National
Nexstar Media Wire
Politics from The Hill
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Hispanic Heritage Month
Automotive News
Top Stories
Man pleads guilty to murder, mutilation of victim’s …
Top Stories
4 more graduation shooting suspects in custody
Martin man pleads guilty to soliciting teens online
GRPD searches for hit-and-run driver; 1 injured
MSP: Pedestrian hit, killed on WB I-94 near Paw Paw
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Ask Ellen
Weather Experience
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Alerts
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Top Stories
In Ian’s path, native Michiganders hunker down
Video
Top Stories
Could Hurricane Ian become a Category 5 storm?
Video
Local firefighter, Florida native watches Ian
Video
Views from space show massive size of Hurricane Ian
Video
Snow and Ice Starts to Accumulate in the N. Hemisphere
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Football Frenzy
Football Frenzy Scores
Football Frenzy Play of the Week Poll
Dream 18
Michigan Sports Scores
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
The Big Game
Top Stories
Folds of Honor hosts inaugural collegiate tournament
Video
Top Stories
Red Wings’ sources of hope: Seider and Raymond
Castro has 2 late singles, Tigers beat Royals
Vikings rally past Lions with last-minute TD
Chisox eliminated in AL Central; Tigers win
Watch
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Contests
Daily 2’s
Virtual Home Show
Grand Rapids’ Remarkable Women for 2022
Top Stories
Now is a great time to clean your carpets
Video
Top Stories
International Festival of Holland takes place Saturday
Video
Top Stories
Spectrum Health is offering personalized care
Video
Check out what’s new at Acqua in Vino
Video
Montell Construction helping local veterans
Video
A.K. Rikk’s shows us 3 ways to wear denim this fall
Video
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Student of the Week
Pets of the Week
Community Calendar
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Scratch and Peter
Video
Top Stories
Neighbor to Neighbor lives true to name
Video
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Monty and Patches
Video
Nonprofit uses food pantry to serve the whole person
Video
12 years later, local winner still inspires ArtPrize
Video
KCAS Pets of the Week: Peter and Monty
Gallery
ABC 4
ABC
Jordan
Maranda
Guides
Jobs
Work For Us
Job Connect
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Virtual Home Show
Search
Please enter a search term.
Mental Health Expert
Expanded addiction programs in West Michigan
Top Mental Health Expert Headlines
Pine Rest hiring for a variety of positions