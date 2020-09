GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Family Fare is our Expert in Meal Solutions and their “Explore Michigan” promotion runs now through the end of October. You could win an SUV, a trip to Northern Michigan or even free groceries for the year!

All you have to do is use your Yes card while shoping at Family Fare, D&W and Forest Hill Foods and you’re entered to win. If you don’t have a Yes card, you can sign up for one at ShopFamilyFare.com.

View more details and rules here.

Sponsored by Family Fare.