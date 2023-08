GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s back to school time, which means it’s back to routines, school sports and activities, and packing lunches! Jessica from Family Fare, our Meal Solutions Expert, joins us to talk about back to school lunch and snack ideas to get you through the school year.

Need some inspiration? Family Fare has a great list of recipes at ShopFamilyFare.com/Recipes for some ideas, plus options for those busy school night dinners.

Family Fare

ShopFamilyFare.com

Sponsored by Family Fare.